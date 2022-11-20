DE SOTO — Florence Rae Ames, 101, of De Soto passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born August 2, 1921, to Martin and Barbara (Ronkoske) Syverson.

Florence is survived by three daughters: Yvonne (Gary) Lysne of Mt. Sterling, Carmen Lee of Lansing, Iowa, and Marlene (John) Nelson of Genoa; one son, Orin (Jan) Ames of Genoa; one sister, Carole Peterke of La Crosse; four special nieces; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ross C. Ames; sister, Evelyn Engler; brother, Burton Syverson; and son-in-law, George Lee.

Florence was the loving matriarch of our family. Her big heart and generosity will always be with us.

Florence’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Bethany Riverside for their excellent compassionate care.

A short funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Florence will be laid to rest at Walnut Mound Cemetery in Retreat, Wisconsin. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.