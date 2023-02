LA CROSSE—Florene E. Reynolds, 76, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born on November 16, 1946 in Chicago, IL to Rufus and Florence (Coleman) Reynolds. There will be no services. Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel is assisting the family.