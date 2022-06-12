COON VALLEY — Floyd Joseph Storey, 80, passed away peacefully in his Coon Valley home, surrounded by loved ones, on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Floyd was born to Sylvester and Emma (Emery) Storey on February 10, 1942. He spent his early years having countless adventures with his six brothers and two sisters on the fringes of the Red Cliff Indian Reservation near Bayfield, Wis. He and his family later moved to La Crosse where he attended Logan High School before enlisting in the Army and serving in Korea.

In his memoir, "Stinkin' Pig Anyway," Floyd described his 8-year-old self as "a doer, a dreamer, and an artist" — an apt description of the extraordinary man he would become as well.

Floyd studied art and design at Viterbo University in La Crosse. He went on to become an internationally recognized pioneer in the automotive interiors and design industry, holding executive leadership positions at Northern Engraving Company in Sparta, Wis., and Angel Corporation in Dayton, Ohio.

After retiring from the corporate world, Floyd fully immersed himself in his artwork. In 2018, he opened the Central Park Gallery in Coon Valley, where he created and showcased his visionary metal wall sculptures and nature-inspired paintings, and also featured works by his dear friend, renowned artist Elmer Peterson. Floyd went on to expand the gallery's offerings by featuring other local artists as well. Central Park Gallery will continue to stand as a beautiful reminder of Floyd's life work and passion for art.

Floyd loved and was adored by his family beyond measure, especially his loving wife, Gloria (Strangstalien), to whom he was married for 45 years. In addition to Gloria, Floyd is survived by daughters Shelly (Jessie) Velasquez, Cindy (Eric) Shook, Wendy (Lester) Hall, and sons Adam Storey, and Curt Wheadon, along with nine cherished grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Floyd leaves behind his faithful canine companion Cooper as well. He is preceded in death by his parents, five siblings, and two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley with a reception to follow. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday June 13, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.