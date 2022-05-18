Floyd Lee Gray

LA CROSSE - Floyd Lee Gray, 86, passed away peacefully at Eagle Crest South, La Crosse Wisconsin, on Sunday, May 8th, 2022, with family at his side.

Lee Gray was born the first of three (Lee, Curt and Ellen) to Gladys and Clinton Gray in 1936. Lee graduated with honors from Waupun high school in 1954. While in high school he enrolled and served in the National Guard. He continued his service with the Guard through college. He attended college at U.W. Madison where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering and graduated with honors in 1958.

In 1956 Lee was re-acquainted with a high school friend (Marie LaVonne Mickelson) and in 1957 they married. In 1958 they began building a family, eventually having three children, Janet, Steve, and Jackie.

In 1960 Lee started a long and distinguished career with General Electric (GE). His accomplishments at GE included multiple awards for engineering excellence and ingenuity, nine patents, and managing the mechanical team that developed the CAT scan systems, MRI, and heart catheter machines for GE. He retired from GE in 2000 only to be asked to come back as a contractor for the next year.

But the man that he was goes so far beyond these simple dates and facts. His hobbies included target shooting, hunting, fishing, windsurfing, skiing, woodworking, camping, flying radio-controlled airplanes, golfing, watching the Green Bay Packers, restoring cars, and fixing anything and everything. Lee was selfless with his time and talents and quick to lend a helping hand. Whether it was a friend, a relative, a neighbor, the neighborhood pool, or our church. People instinctively sought his advice.

Above all, Lee was a devoted husband, loving father/grandpa/great-grandpa and loyal friend. He will be most remembered, respected, and admired for his kind heart, 'Gray' sense of humor, huge smile, ingenuity, generosity, strength, honesty, brilliance, integrity, and much, much more. He is loved dearly by his family and all who knew him and while this transition is difficult for us all, we will see him again.

Lee is survived by his loving wife, Marie; his children: Janet Myers (Roger), Steve Gray (Marsha) and Jackie Kakuska (Tim); five grandchildren: Tim, Liz, Ben, Alex and Morgan; and four great-grandchildren: Tanner, Alexandra, Aaron and Delaney. He is survived by his brother Curt Gray.

Lee is preceded in death by his parents: Gladys and Clinton Gray and his sister Ellen Redeker.

A special thanks to all the caretakers at Eagle Crest North and South for their kind and compassionate care of Lee in memory care for the last six years. Additionally, we want to thank the Gundersen Hospice team who helped Lee and his family through this final transition.

Family and friends are invited to attend Lee's Celebration of Life on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, WI. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. A reception dinner will follow immediately after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be donated to the Alzheimer's foundation or charity of your choice.