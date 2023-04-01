Called home by our Lord, Father Thomas J. Jennings, age 78, died peacefully on March 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Church of St. Mary in Caledonia, Minn., with the Most Reverend Robert E. Barron, Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, celebrating with the Priests of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester concelebrating.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday and 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall.

The funeral will be livestreamed on St. Mary’s Church, Caledonia, Facebook page. Memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s School, Caledonia, Minn. Condolences in memory of Father Thomas Jennings may be sent to 707 North Hokah Street, Caledonia, Minn.

A full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.