ST. PAUL — Fran Czaplewski, age 93, of St. Paul passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 16, 2022. Preceded in death by husband, Richard “Dick”; and sisters: Evelyn Corey & Dorothy Walski.

Mass of Christian Burial Monday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Cathedral of Saint Paul, 239 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, with visitation one hour before. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona, Minn., Tuesday, June 28, at 11:00 a.m. Fran’s family would like to thank the residents and staff of Cerenity- Marion Care Center for their friendship, love and compassion. Mueller Memorial Funeral Home- St. Paul, 651-774-9797, www.muellermemorial.com.