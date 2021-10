Frances E. Heise, 95, passed away October 7, 2021 at Riverside Transitional Care Center in La Crosse. A funeral service will be held at Faith Lutheran in La Crosse, WI at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Frances Heise to the Audubon Society or children’s medical research.