MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Frances J. McDonell, 98, of Lower Macungie Twp., Pa., passed away on April 19, 2023.

She was the wife of the late James E. McDonell.

Fran and Jim lived in Chippewa Falls for many years. See full obituary at: www.jsburkholder.com.

Survivors include her children: Julia, Janet, George, Joan, Jackie, Joy and Jill; sister, Winifred Shakal; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean.

Services are private. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, Pa.