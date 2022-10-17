CHIPPEWA FALLS — Frances M. Konsella, 94, of Chippewa Falls passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls.

Fran was born July 6, 1928, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, to Guy and Bernice (Wagner) Carmichael.

Fran married Jim Konsella in Omaha, Neb., on September 15, 1949. She attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and graduated cum laude with a BA Degree in Psychology from UWEC in 1986.

Jim and Fran owned Konsella Drug in Chippewa Falls from 1965 to 2007. Fran was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and was an active Bridge player.

Fran is survived by her children: Kathy (Jim) Joas, Jim Konsella, Jr., Jon Konsella, all of Chippewa Falls, and Todd (Cindy) Konsella of Eau Claire; grandchildren: Greg Joas, Amy (Nathan) Watton, Chelsi (Dayant) Hernandez-Konsella, Mitchell Konsella, and Rachel (Brian) Konsella; great-grandchildren: Emilee (Kevin) McInerny, Jayden Joas, and Isabel Watton; and great-great-granddaughter, Eleanor McInerny.

Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents; sister, Janet Carmichael; daughter-in-law, Chris Konsella; and grandson, Jeff Joas.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Canon Aaron Zook of Christ Episcopal Church will be officiating.

Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.