Frances Sordahl Day, age 93 of Enterprise, AL, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 at her home.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2023 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Dr. Danny Wiggins officiating. Inurnment will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9, Enterprise Coffee County Chapter, P.O. Box 310972, Enterprise, AL 36331 or a charity of your choice.

Due to Fran’s Norwegian heritage, Fran and Bob sponsored countless Norwegian soldiers and their families while the soldier attended flight school at Fort Rucker. After 20 years of sponsorship they were awarded St. Olav medals, which were the highest medals awarded to civilians by the King of Norway. They also received recognition for their dedication, friendships and hospitality during this time.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Day; a daughter, Michaela Jackson and a son, Chad Robert Day.

Survivors include her daughter, Candace Hargraves, Arab, AL; five grandchildren: Josh Elledge (Anna), Nashville, TN; Rebecca Hargraves (Brandon), Birmingham, AL; Ryan Peltier (Pete), Nashville, TN; Tiffany Watkins (Bryan), Enterprise, AL; Rob Hargraves (Amy), Birmingham, AL; seven great-grandchildren: Jackson, Emma Catherine, Madison, Lucas, Poe, Maggie and Max; several cousins, nieces and nephews; along with many lifelong friends and loved ones.

