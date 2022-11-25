Francine Marie Victoire Klein, 73, passed away on November 18, 2022. Born in Strasbourg, France to Joseph and Yvonne (Heitz) Klein, Francine spent her childhood in Alsace, leaving France to continue her university studies in Germany. Francine earned an M.A. in translation at the University of Heidelberg, where she then worked as a translator and teacher, notably translating at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Her recitation of the Olympic Oath in French was heard around the world.

Francine came to the US in 1979, and was introduced to her future husband, Eric Kraemer, by a mutual friend in Lincoln, Nebraska. They married in 1981 and had two children, Alexander and Sarah. Francine continued with her education, earning another M.A. in German Linguistics as well as a secondary education teaching certificate. She then moved with her family to West Bend, WI in 1985, where she taught high school and finished co-authoring an innovative college French textbook, “Quoi de Neuf?” In 1988, Francine and her family moved to La Crosse where she quickly became involved with the Learning Program, an English immersion effort with Hmong immigrants. Shortly thereafter she began teaching German, and then French in the Modern Languages Department at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Accepted to the doctoral program in Second Languages and Cultures at the University of Minnesota, Francine began working towards a Ph.D. while continuing to teach part-time, both at UW-L and at Viterbo University. Her research focused on the role of culture in the foreign language classroom. In 1997, she began teaching the Summer Culture Seminar for the University of Minnesota’s Center for Advanced Research on Language Learning, which she continued to do for 20 years. In 2005, when she received her Ph.D., she was hired full-time at UW-L where she rose to the rank of Distinguished Lecturer.

During her tenure at UW-L, Francine was actively involved in university committee work, serving on the Faculty Senate, advising the International Students Organization, and co-coordinating the International Film Festival for many years. She retired in 2016, and began working with the local AARP Tax-Aide Program, in addition to traveling with her husband to visit her children and grandchildren and spending time with friends.

Francine was a vibrant member of the international community in La Crosse: a frequent host of international students, a constant supporter of the La Crosse-Epinal cultural exchange, and an active and welcoming presence in the La Crosse International Women’s group. She was also active in numerous local book discussion groups, and a strong supporter of local performing arts ensembles.

Francine loved being on the water, including sailing on Lake Onalaska with her family. She loved walking outdoors and taking advantage of the beautiful natural landscapes in the region. She was always full of seemingly limitless energy, taking on new projects, including designing and building home improvements. Through her love of ideas and debate, Francine inspired a love of learning in her children. She was a loving and devoted partner, mother and grandmother and her spirit, energy, and affection will be sorely missed by those who were fortunate to know her.

A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse, New Horizons Center in La Crosse, or the Mississippi Valley Conservancy.