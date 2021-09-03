TOMAH—Francis B. Hubert, 94 of Tomah passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Francis was born on January 12, 1927 to William and Hilda (Kindt) Hubert in Wilton WI. He worked for the Railroad in Tomah and for his brother Tim in Mauston making signs for local businesses.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers: Bill Hubert, Tim Hubert, Don Hubert, Ted Hubert, Dick Hubert and a sister Joyce O’Connor.

He will be missed by his loving sister June Welch of Tomah; and many nieces, and nephews; and family who fondly knew him as “Uncle Fran”.

A visitation was held on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah, followed by a graveside Committal Service at Oak Grove Cemetery. Monsignor David C. Kunz officiated.