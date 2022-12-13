HOLCOMBE — Francis “Frank” James Vavra, 78, of Holcombe, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at his home.

Frank was born on July 9, 1944, in Chippewa Falls to Frank R. and Gladys M. (Ryan) Vavra.

He grew up in the Town of Lafayette, Chippewa County, and later served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965 and was honorably discharged.

Frank married Joann Goltz on April 4, 1970, in Cornell, Wisconsin. Following marriage, they lived in Cadott before moving to Holcombe.

Frank was employed as a truck driver and worked for Schmidt Brothers Trucking and later for American Ice.

Frank enjoyed spending time with family and friends, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing and decorating for the holidays. Many happy memories were made at the hunting cabin in Winter, Wisconsin, and the “Penguin” will be missed.

He was a member of Holy Cross Parish were he served as an usher.

Frank is survived by his wife, Joann Vavra; his mother, Gladys Vavra; son, Scott (Holly) Vavra; daughter, Renee Vavra; grandchildren: Kayla Vavra, Emily Vavra, Carly Vavra, Whitley Klatt, Aiden Klatt, Amado Landa, Ashley Geibl and April Geibl; a great-grandson, Grant; siblings: Gene (Bobbi) Vavra, Kathy Dahlin, Alice (Jim) Heiden, Howie (Jackie) Vavra, Joyce (Steve) Reichow, Joe (Lesa) Vavra, Julie (Dan) Lavelle and Kelly (Dan) Begley; sister-in-law, Pam (Gary) Bertrand; brothers-in-law: Grant (Christy) Goltz, Orville “Butch” (Linda) Goltz and Ralph Goltz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Vavra; sister, Ginny Raether; daughters: Holly Joy Vavra, Leslie Dyar and Mary Vavra; brother-in-law, Carl Dahlin; father-in-law, Orville Goltz and mother-in-law, Helen (Crawford) Goltz; and grandma-in-law, Laura Canon.

The family would like to sincerely thank Mayo Clinic Hospice for their wonderful care.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 107 S. Eighth St., Cornell, with Father Eric Linzmaier officiating.

Interment will be in the Cornell Cemetery, Cornell, with full military honors conducted by the Cornell American Legion.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil prayer service on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, 220 S. Seventh St., Cornell, and a visitation will also be one hour prior to the funeral Mass on Thursday morning at the church.

