WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Francis “Bunker” Eugene Hill, 83, passed away with supreme dignity, Aug. 11, 2018, with his family at his side, in Winter Garden.
Frank was born at home in Soldiers Grove, July 8, 1935, to Helen (Rosson) and Jesse “Muns” Hill.
He attended elementary school in Soldiers Grove, Richland Center and Readstown and Readstown High School.
On Dec. 11, 1952, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in Milwaukee. He was stationed at Bien Hoa Air Force Base in the Republic of Vietnam, in 1967 and 1968. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation as a Security Police Supervisor, Law Enforcement 3rd Security Police Squadron, at Ben Hoa Air Force Base. In 1970, Frank was ordered to Operation Grid Squad, as one of the first personnel of the Sky Marshal Division in the U.S., to protect passengers on a U.S. commercial aircraft from air piracy for TWA Airlines. He was awarded a Certification of Achievement for his “dedication, judgment and performance,” while serving as a sky marshal for the U.S. Government. He served in the Air Force for 20 years, retiring with honors Jan. 1, 1972 1972.
After retiring from the U.S. Air Force, Frank worked in plant security at General Motors in Janesville, Wis., for 17 years. He retired from GM in 1986, after which he and his wife moved to Florida.
Frank enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life. After moving to Palm Coast, Fla., he spent most early mornings fishing off the dock. His visits and phone calls kept him in touch with his family back home in Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Connie (Hill) Hadley.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Myrtha; his daughters, Hayley Burch Hill (Michael), Pam Sue Johnson (Alan), Marcia Belot (Dave), Dawn Crew and JoAnn Young; and eight grandchildren, all of Florida. Also surviving him in Wisconsin, are his brother, Byrd Madison Hill of Richland Center (formerly, Readstown; his sisters, Barbara ‘Sally’ Hooverson (Sammy) of Beloit, Wis., Kathy Caufman (Les) and Pam Hill, both of Prairie du Chien; and brother-in-law, Raymond Hadley of rural Viroqua.
Frank will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, in Washington, D.C., with full honors.