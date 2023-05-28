Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Francis Joseph Murphy was born February 13, 1934, and left this world May 19, 2023, at the age of 89. He is preceded in death by his parents: Francis Leo Murphy and Marie Rachor Murphy and siblings: Rosella Netolicky (Richard) and Ann Murphy. He is survived by siblings: Ambrose Murphy (Georgia) and Mary Wood.

Francis was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and he served in France during the Korean War. He was a successful entrepreneur and founded businesses including Cree Game Calls, Aerial Research Photography, Great Circle Productions (the movie Tundra), and Murphy Boatworks (vintage style wooden boats).

Francis was a skilled woodworker and was often called upon to repair antiques and beloved family heirlooms.

He was a self-taught gunsmith and created bronze statues of scenes reflecting the outdoors and animal life.

Francis was known for his wicked wit, charm and creative personality. He was particularly gifted at storytelling. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid reader.

Francis is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Sherri Wine Murphy. He is also survived by three of his children: Cindy (Ken), Michele (Don) and Gregg (Paula). He is predeceased by daughters: Wendy (Lee) and Lisa. He is also survived by his stepchildren: Derek (Rhonda), Ashley (Paul) and Jennifer (Brice). He is survived by grandchildren: Ryan, Justin, Austin (Stephanie), Lindsey (Phil), Taylor (Kim) Morgan, Alyson, Hannah (Caleb), Molly, Katelyn (Ethan), Colton, Kaliegh, and Keahnah. He is the great-grandfather to Finley, Eleanor, Max, Collin, Steven, Amera, Amelia and Oriana.

Francis will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In honoring his wishes, no funeral service will be held.