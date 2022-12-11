GENOA — Francis P. "Frex" Furlano, 90, of Genoa, passed away December 7, 2022, at Creamery Creek Assisted Living in Stoddard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Genoa. Burial will follow in the Stoddard Village Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at the church.

Frex did not want flowers at his funeral; in accordance with this directive, memorials may be given to St. Charles Catholic Church in Genoa or Catholic Charities of La Crosse.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Creamery Creek Assisted Living for the compassionate and loving care given to our beloved Frex.

Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.FredricksonFuneralHomes.com.