RICE LAKE—Frank (Bud) Norman Weiss, age 90, of Rice Lake, WI received his crown of everlasting life on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Woodstone Senior Living Center in Rice Lake after a series of short illnesses.

He was born November 1, 1932 to Frank and Julia (Brantner) Weiss on the family farm near Cleghorn, WI. Frank graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Eau Claire in 1950. After graduation, Frank attended Wisconsin State College at Eau Claire before enlisting in the U.S. Army where he proudly served his nation from 1952-1955, including two years served in Germany in the Signal Corps. He married the love of his life, Beverly Weiss (Schilling) on June 18, 1955 at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Eau Claire WI. They lived in Beloit, WI where their two children (Kristi and Kelli) were born. They returned to the Eau Claire area in 1959 where Frank began his career working in the lumber industry. In 1967 they moved to La Crosse where Frank worked in management for the millwork industry, a position he held until his retirement in Oshkosh in 1994. Frank and Bev then became snowbirds as they split their time between volunteering at the EAA in Oshkosh and Peninsula State Park in Fish Creek, WI. For 27 years they enjoyed the warm winters of Mesa, AZ as residents of Valle Del Oro doing many volunteer activities. In June of 2022, Frank and Bev relocated to Rice Lake, WI to be closer to family and friends.

Frank served his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in many ways throughout his life. He was an elder, Sunday School superintendent, and treasurer among other things and most importantly was a wonderful example of a Christian husband and father to his family. He lived his life with the sure and certain hope that he was saved by grace alone through faith in Jesus Christ!

Frank is survived by his wife of 67 years, Beverly Weiss, as well as two children, Kristi (Keith) Gervais and Kelli (Paul) Mundinger. He is survived by three grandchildren, Brianne (Greg) Cate, Andrew Mundinger, and Benjamin (Courtney) Mundinger as well as two great-grandchildren, Franklin and Charlie Cate. Frank is further survived by two brothers, Roger and Leroy Weiss. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Hubert and Mark Weiss; six sisters, Helen Pederson, Gladys King, Emma Roinstad, Leona Stienke, Lucy Theiss, and Bernice Green.

A memorial service celebrating Frank’s eternal life will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM the day of the service. The Rev. Jonathan Cluppert will officiate. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with the arrangements.

The family wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to Pastor Cluppert and all the staff at Woodstone and Moments Hospice for the exemplary spiritual and physical care they provided Frank during the last month of his life.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be directed to the Mayo Clinic or First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake.