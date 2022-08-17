 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frank D. Jambois, 91, of Genoa, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse. Father Brian Konopa will celebrate the Mass. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, Friday, at the church. Burial will be in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Cemetery in Genoa. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements.

