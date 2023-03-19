TREMPEALEAU — Frank E. Johnson, age 87, of Trempealeau, Wis., passed away peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.

He will be missed by his many friends and loved ones, especially in the Trempealeau community. He devoted his life to educating children, and when he retired, he was a generous supporter of numerous charitable causes benefiting disabled children who could not afford medical care.

Frank took great pride in crafting works of art that depicted the wildlife in the beautiful Perrot State Park that was adjacent to his home. He won numerous awards for his well-maintained garden, where he would spend much of his time finding inspiration in nature.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date in Trempealeau, Wis.

In lieu of any memorials, Frank asked that these amounts be given to the Gundersen Medical Foundation to support the children’s miracle network program in the local community.

