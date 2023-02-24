Frank was born on a beautiful Sunday morning, June 9th 1929, in Oakdale, Wisconsin to Georgia Snider, a homemaker, and Ernest Snider, a farmer. At nine months old, the family moved from Oakdale, WI to a farm in Tomah, WI. When Frank was old enough, he did his chores on the farm before walking several miles to a one-room schoolhouse, sometimes with several feet of snow on the ground. One of his many chores was to go out and retrieve wood from the woodshed for the woodburning stove which heated the entire farmhouse. From a very young age, Frank started attending Sunday school and this began his life of walking in tune with God. Frank’s mother often made oatmeal for their breakfast in the morning which was very thick, and he had to finish the dish before he left for school. He would often scoop the oatmeal into his trouser pockets and dump it out on the way to school.

Frank attended college at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN and Kendall College in Evanston, IL. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 and graduated from the Great Lakes Training Center and was sent to the CNABT NAS Corry Field in Pensacola, FL, where he served on the Chief of Staff of Naval Operations. He then received orders in May of 1953 to report for duty working on the conversion of the aircraft carrier USS Randolph, whose home port was Hampton Roads, Norfolk, VA. Their first mission was a shakedown cruise to Cuba, followed by a stint in the Mediterranean Sea to serve with the 6th Fleet where they operated with NATO forces. Frank was honorably discharged on March 1st, 1955 and moved to Washington DC to work in sales for the Duffy Mott Food Company in 1956, where he met the love of his life, Nell Rogers Rowan, at the Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Washington, DC and then married Nell in 1957. Frank went to work for Washington Frosted Foods, which later became Atlantic Food Services, as a sales executive in 1957 and continued with this company until his retirement in 1998, ending his tenure there as Sales Vice President. Frank was also a partner in a food company, Bilikin Foods, which produced an all-purpose sauce. Frank continued working after his retirement as a Costco food demonstrator and finished his working career in 2009. Frank was a devout Conservative Republican and served as a precinct chairman at the Pimmit Hills election site and attended several Republican National Conventions over the years. Frank enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and volunteered with the local Boy Scout Troop 184, attending troop meetings and camping trips and served on their Executive Council. Frank was also active in the Pimmit Hills Citizens Association, serving terms as both Vice President and President. He was also a member of the Mayflower Society, American Legion and the USS Randolph Reunion Association. Frank loved to watch the birds from his window as they fed at his bird feeders and enjoyed identifying the different species, as well as feeding peanuts to his squirrel companions, accordingly, he was also a member of the National Audubon Society.