CHASEBURG — Frank J. Rach, 91, of rural Chaseburg, went to be with the Lord and reunited with his granddaughter, Taylor, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 14, 1928, in Merrill, Wis., to Frank and Emma (Martin) Rach.

Frank graduated from Viroqua High School in 1946. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950—1952 and was stationed in Germany. Frank was an excellent boxer, both in high school and the Army. He married Doris Peterson Nov. 2, 1957, at the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Parsonage. The couple farmed in rural Chaseburg and Frank also worked at the La Crosse Cooler Company for 25 years. He was a longtime member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. Frank enjoyed gardening, bird watching, hunting, fishing, and reading the Bible.