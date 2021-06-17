Frank Joseph Schneider

Frank was born in Washington, D.C. on April 16, 1944. He attended Central H.S. lettering as a percussion band member and the U of WI, Madison where he earned his degree in electrical engineering. In 1969, Frank was drafted into the U.S. Army. After Basic training he was transferred to and stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds where he worked on testing new weapon systems. There, he earned the National Defense Service Medal. Frank was an avid boater, spending many hours on his houseboat, Free To Be, where he could be found cruising the Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers. He was proud of his work in the telecom industry, as a pioneer in the internet service provider space.