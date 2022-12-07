Frank Werner Drazkowski, 80-year-old resident of Winona, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 5, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living in Winona.

Frank was born on May 26, 1942, to Joseph and Irene (Kugler) Drazkowski in Fountain City, Wisconsin, and was one of their twelve children. Frank was a proud graduate of Cotter High School and Winona State University in Winona. On Nov. 23, 1968, he married Ann L. Werner at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. They made their home in Winona, where together they raised their three children, Bill, Paul and Jennifer.

While Frank enjoyed having his home in Winona, he was blessed to have a home away from home in St. Charles, where he spent his teaching career at St. Charles High School. At St. Charles, he taught social studies while also coaching football and softball. In addition to his teaching career, he spent part of his weekends and the summer months working at Biesanz Stone Company and the Winona Athletic Club. When not working, Frank was the neighbor and friend who always helped you out when you needed it most. He also enjoyed spending time at the YMCA, and you would often find him ending his day there with a run and sauna.

Frank is survived by his children, Bill (Joanna) Drazkowski of Onalaska, Wisconsin, Paul (Jenna) Drazkowski of Rochester, Minnesota, and Jennifer (Chris) Driscoll of Minneapolis; five grandchildren, Morgan, Blake, Will, Alexandra, and Elisabeth Drazkowski; sisters, Shirley (Donald) Kegel, Mary Jo (James) Boerboom, and Kathy (Gary) Boyle; brothers, Ronald Drazkowski, Phillip (Catherine) Drazkowski, Paul (Terry) Drazkowski, Ralph (Peggy) Drazkowski; brothers-in-law, Richard Paulson, and Jerry Englebert.

Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Ann L. Drazkowski; his parents, Joseph and Irene; two brothers, John and Michael; two sisters, Joann and Paulette; and sister-in-law, Sandra Drazkowski.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Winona. Visitation will be one hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to the Winona Family YMCA.

The Drazkowski family would like to especially thank the Sugar Loaf Senior Living staff and caregivers for their loving support of Frank over the last six years.

