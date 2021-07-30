Frankie “Frank” R. Betts
Frankie “Frank” R. Betts, age 68, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 29, 1952, in Viroqua, WI to Gordon and Orilee (Russell) Betts. Frank was raised in LaFarge, WI and graduated from LaFarge High School in 1970.
Frank was united in marriage to Kay Winchel on August 26, 1972, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tomah. They were looking forward to celebrating 49 years together next month. He worked for over 30 years for Toro in Tomah. He enjoyed playing in men’s league basketball for many years, and really developed strong friendships from his playing days. Frank was an avid outdoorsmen and could be found around the local cranberry marshes and trout streams, and always enjoyed searching for that “elusive” morel mushroom, as he liked to say.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kay Betts; his sons: Paul Betts, Neil Betts, and Nic (Cyndi) Betts; his grandchildren: Esjay Frankie Betts and Haidyn Rose Likely; his brother, Ernie Betts; sister, Nikki (John Smith) Betts; special cousins: Cylis and Simon; along with many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gordon Betts; father-in-law, Lewis Winchel; mother-in-law, June (Russe) Winchel; and special friends: Mike Martin, Tom Hill, Steve Donovan, Bob Sullivan, and Scott Olson.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. A luncheon will follow at the Rockton Bar, S2463 Rockton Loop Road, Ontario, WI 54639. Family and friends are invited for visitation Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for visitation on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Black River Memorial Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Frank. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.