Frankie “Frank” R. Betts, age 68, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 29, 1952, in Viroqua, WI to Gordon and Orilee (Russell) Betts. Frank was raised in LaFarge, WI and graduated from LaFarge High School in 1970.

Frank was united in marriage to Kay Winchel on August 26, 1972, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tomah. They were looking forward to celebrating 49 years together next month. He worked for over 30 years for Toro in Tomah. He enjoyed playing in men’s league basketball for many years, and really developed strong friendships from his playing days. Frank was an avid outdoorsmen and could be found around the local cranberry marshes and trout streams, and always enjoyed searching for that “elusive” morel mushroom, as he liked to say.