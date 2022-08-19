Frankie Wayne Oliver, 55, of Chatsworth, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 3, 2022. Frank was a loving father and grandfather. He loved being around his family and video calling with Azalea. He had a passion for riding motorcycles and was born to be free. He was an outdoors man at heart. The smile on his face will never be forgotten. His loving spirit will live on through his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine Odemoe (Bakkestuen). He left behind his father, Maynard (Hao) Oliver, Richard Odemoe; his children: Derek (Kayla) Paddock, Shyann (John) Oliver; his grandchildren: Azalea and Daxton and his brothers: Clayton Oliver and Chad (Angela) Oliver.