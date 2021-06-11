Franklin Lyle Tunks

On the evening of June 2, 2021, Frank passed away at home in Camp Douglas, WI from natural causes. He was with his wife and son. Frank was 84 years old.

Frank was born on his Grandparents farms in Monroe County on January 12, 1937. He was the first son of Lyle and Viola Tunks.

At a young age he went to live with his Grandparents Joseph and Josephine Glumske on their farm in Hoffman’s Corner. He talked about his going hunting and fishing with his grandfather. He would laugh about going out to get the cows and how he would stop by the smokehouse and grabbing a couple of hotdogs to take with him. He said growing up with his grandpa was the best time of his life. Frank said his grandfather told him “Frank learn everything you can because you will need it in life” and learn he did, he maintained his home and vehicles himself.

Frank married Marveline Stanek on August 30, 1958, and moved to Kenosha in 1959. He went to work for American Motors and did side jobs also to provide for his family. He retired from American Motors, but he never forgot the people he met there and the experiences he had. Frank enjoyed life and all it had to offer.