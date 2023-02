Franklin Theodore Kube passed away December 28, 2022, at the age of 90 years of age. A visitation is set for Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Concordia Ballroom in La Crosse from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.