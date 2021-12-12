LA CROSSE — Franz Schubert, 86, of La Crosse passed away at his home on Monday, December 6, 2021, with his family at his bedside.

He was born on March 4, 1935, in Winona, Minnesota, to Carl and Helen (Widen) Schubert. He graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1953. Franz attended Case University, Cincinnati, and the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Franz specialized in structural engineering and also fire safety and had been employed at Carl Schubert and Associates and Ebner’s Construction, both in La Crosse, then for the State of Wisconsin in Madison, before ending his career at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

He married Rea Stark on January 18, 1958, in La Crosse. They enjoyed traveling and exploring the beauty of new places, especially throughout New England while in Massachusetts and during a number of relaxed times in Hawaii after their return to La Crosse in 1997. Franz was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in La Crosse. He loved spending time with family and friends, and cooking meals/treats to bring to those he visited. He appreciated the beauty of nature, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and especially scenic drives and walks through gardens with his wife. Franz will be remembered most for his extreme love of life and of his wife, family and friends.

Franz is survived by his two sons: Pete (Joan) Schubert of Baton Rouge, La., and Kurt (Kathy) Schubert of Madison, Wis.; a daughter, Jenny (Jon) Podevels of Abbortsford, Wis.; eight grandchildren, Adam Schubert, Matt Schubert, Brynn (Matt) Smith, Collin Schubert, Clayton Schubert, Jory Podevels, Nikki (Tyler) Hoernke, and Payton Podevels; two great-granddaughters, Reese Smith and Riley Podevels; and also by his sister, Gretchen (Will) Van Ert and brother, Fritz Schubert. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Rea; parents, and brother, Karl.

There will be no service at this time. A private family gathering will be held at a later day. Memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church, La Crosse, Wis.; Viterbo University, Fine Arts Center; La Crosse Public Library or may be sent to Jenny Podevels, PO Box 238, Abbotsford WI, 54405. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Franz was so thankful for the loving care given to him by the people of Gundersen Lutheran Hospice Care, his caregiver and neighbors, and for the comfort, and prayers by the wonderful people of First Congregational Church.