CHIPPEWA FALLS — Fred A. Gauger, 78, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire while under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

He was born June 22, 1944, in Marshfield to Melvin and Mae (Ably) Gauger. He grew up in Marshfield and graduated from Marshfield High School. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1965 until his honorable discharge on June 6, 1967.

In 1968, he moved to Chippewa Falls and worked at Presto. For the majority of his working years, he was employed at Uniroyal in Eau Claire, until the plant closed. He then transferred to Premium Waters, where he later retired from.

Fred loved animals and wildlife and working outside, especially on his hobby farm, and enjoyed participating in a good football pool. He was kind-hearted and a hard worker, never afraid of a hard day’s work. He was a good listener, and during his school days prided himself on keeping quiet in class.

Family was most important to Fred, and he was a loyal son and brother and amazing father and grandfather.

Fred is survived by his wife, Michelle; daughter, Toni (Chad) Brandvold of Wyoming, Minnesota; sons: Terry Gauger of Chippewa Falls and Michael Gauger of La Crosse; grandchildren: Kennedy and Hannah Brandvold, Maxwell, Jack, Charlee, and Ruby Gauger; brother, Milton “Sonny” (Linda) Gauger of Zephyrhills, Florida; sister, Renee (Gary) Tucker of Holcombe; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Mae; first wife, Mary; and sisters: Alice (Allen) Koenig and Judy Zimpel.

A visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls. Military honors will be conducted at 3 p.m. at the funeral home by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.