CHIPPEWA FALLS—Fred Joseph Crosby, age 73, passed away on March 28, 2023, after losing his 2½ year battle with cancer. He was born in 1950 in Columbus, OH, and moved to Chippewa Falls, WI at a young age.

Fred graduated from McDonell Central High School in 1969 and continued his education at UW Eau Claire when he enlisted in the Marine Corp.

After his honorable discharge, Fred graduated with an Associate degree in Marketing. He started in the family business at age 16 and continued until 1998. Being a licensed insurance agent since 1982, Fred started his 2nd career with Humana in 2003 where he retired as a Market Manager in 2019.

In 1977 he met the love of his life and was married the following year to Mary Beth Christenson. They recently celebrated 44 years of marriage. Fred’s grandchildren and family were very important to him, but most important to him was his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Fred is survived by his wife, Mary Beth; daughters: Jessica (CJ Cordell), Laura (Ryan Anderson); son, Chase Crosby (Amy); father, Bob Crosby; brothers: Gordon(Sandy) Crosby, Bobby Crosby, David Crosby (Jolene O’Groske) and Dick (Lori) Crosby; sister, Judee (Steve) Rubenzer. Fred is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth (Barthen) Crosby, and baby sister, Christine Crosby.

Shalom.

Funeral service for Fred will take place at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Dr. John C. Nelson “Jack” officiating. Visitation will take place at church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with military honors will take place at a later date in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.

Memorial donations can be sent to: Klein Hall, 2820 East Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, Church of God Woodville, 300 Maple St., Woodville, WI 54028

