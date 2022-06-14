NORTH BEND—Fred Peter Berg, 66, of North Bend, passed away on June 8, 2022 in his home.

Fred was born on March 16, 1956, to Glenn and Theresa Berg and raised in Ettrick. He was employed by Mathy Construction as a laborer and operating engineer for his entire working career.

Fred is survived by his only son, Branden (Ashley) Berg of North Bend; three grandsons: Mason (13), Keigan (9) and Camden (8); five sisters and two brothers: Glennis Bishop-Aiello (Frank) of Ettrick, Susan (John) Beirne of Ettrick, Theresa Johnson-Krueger of Trempealeau, Dixie (Dan) Englund of Lakeland, MN, LaVern (Jonnie) Berg of Ettrick, Tammy (Richard) Hutschenreuter of Mindoro and Lynn (Linda) Berg of Galesville; God son, Tony Berg; nieces; nephews; cousins; his loving dog, Gizmo; and so many friends for miles around.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents: Glenn and Theresa Berg; and a brother, William “Bill” Berg.

A visitation will be held at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose, WI on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

As the song lyrics go, “Crank it loud, hold it down till I get there, and when I do, I hope you got some new stories to tell... till then give heaven some hell!”