Fred Roeske

Fred William Roeske, 85, of Tomah passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Tomah VA Medical Center. He was born Jan. 20, 1934, at the Sparta Hospital, to Elmer A. and Joyce T. (Huddleston) Roeske. He grew up on the family farm and later attended Tomah High School graduating with the Class of 1951.
After graduation, Fred started working for the Milwaukee Railroad as a machine operator. Shortly after, Fred was drafted into military service and proudly served in the U.S. Army in the 3rd Infantry “Old Guard.” During his time in the service, he served with the honor guard at Arlington National Cemetery.
Upon returning home from the military, he worked for the City of Tomah, as a police officer for several years and was an owner/operator of the Buckhorn Tavern, along with his brother, Chuck, before starting with Gardner Baking Company. He worked there until his retirement in 1995. Post retirement, Fred enjoyed working for the Tomah Journal and for Burnstad’s Floral department as a delivery man.
He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering for his favorite teams, Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling with the Gardner’s bowling team. As a man of strong conviction, Fred often spoke his mind about what he believed and stood by his word. He had a great sense of humor along with a mischievousness about him that you couldn’t help but love him. His kindness and generosity has touched countless people throughout his lifetime.
He is survived by his life partner, Geraldine “Geri” Hansen; stepchildren, Lori (Greg) Langenfeld, Scott (Shari) Hansen and Kelly Hansen; siblings, Charles “Chuck” (Judy) Roeske and Zan Pierce all of Tomah; nieces and nephews, Vicky (Darrell) Van Straton of Shiocton, Wis., Lori Sedo of Neenah, Wis., Cal (Melissa) Roeske of Eagen, Minn., Jad (Julie) Roeske of Eleva, Roi (Dan) Gluch of Eau Claire, Wis., Cindy (Dave) Mysliwiec of La Crosse, Jody Pierce and Shae Ellen (Cory) Fox both of Tomah; many great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Elmer Jr. and Lon; a sister-in-law, Donna; and a nephew, Kelly Roeske.
A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, July 2, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Robert Streeter will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery with military honors by the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
The Hansen and Roeske families would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff, as well as the other staff members of the Tomah VA Hospice unit for the excellent care and kindness that was given to Fred which went above and beyond and never will be forgotten. Thank you, all.
Donations can be made to Tomah Area Cancer Support in Fred’s memory.