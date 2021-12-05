ONALASKA — Fred Z. Panke, 80, of Onalaska, Wis., passed away unexpectedly November 19, 2021, at his home/Gundersen Hospital.

He was born August 19, 1941, in La Crosse, the son of Robert and Wenonah Zisch-Panke. He is/was a wonderful husband in heart and soul and Fred was a heartfelt provider for his family; His family always came first.

He served in the Navy from 1964—1969 and was honorably discharged and remained in the area and met his wife of 56 years Sheila G (Silver) Panke and they were married in October 1965. They built a house and moved to Onalaska and he became a loving father to his two sons, Jeffey M Panke and Kevin R Panke, which he will always cherish and never forget. He was very proud of their achievements.

Fred worked for the City of La Crosse Park and Recreation in the position of Floriculturist and created all the beautiful flower beds you saw in the city parks for 32 years.

After the births of their sons, Fred and his wife, Sheila G Silver Panke, moved to Onalaska, built a home where their children and grandchildren went through the school system starting in Northern Hills/Eagle Bluff high school toning their many skills eventually achieving his ultimate goal.

Jeff’s children, Anthony and Alyssa Panke, and great-grandchild Everly; Kevin’s children Kelsey, Jordan and Corbin Panke, and great-grandson Havi Panke.

He enrolled at WTC with a minor in marketing which he enjoyed. Fred was compassionate and respectful to all and loved by all that met him, he was one of a kind. He helped so many, including children.

Surviving are his wife, Sheila G, and the household fur babies of Onalaska; his son, Kevin of Dakota, Minn., and his children Kelsey of La Crosse, Jordan of Fort Bliss, Texas; brother-in-law, Tom (Luann) Silver of Random Lake, Wis., children Tania, Tara and Tina; a late brother, Charles Panke, and his sister-in-law, Marlene Panke of Bichheim France, and late brother James; and his fur babies.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents Benjamin and Vivian Silver; by his paternal great-grandparents Robert and Wenonah Panke; Aunt Patricia Silver; paternal great-grandparent Fred and Anna (Thill) Zisch; brother and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and other dogs and cat.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 8, 2021, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, Wis., with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.