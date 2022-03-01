Frederic (Fritz) Warren Zoerb

ONALASKA—Frederic (Fritz) Warren Zoerb of Onalaska passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the age of 89, from complications after nine challenging years with Parkinson’s disease.

He was born on May 27, 1932 in La Crosse and graduated from Central High School in 1949. Fritz was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955.

He married the love of his life, Louise Balmer Zoerb June 8, 1957 and would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in June. There will be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church of Onalaska. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. To view a full obituary and to send condolences please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.