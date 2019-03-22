Frederick Antisdel

Frederick G Antisdel
VIROQUA/OAK CREEK -- Frederick G Antisdel, 86, of Viroqua, formerly of Oak Creek, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Francis House in South Milwaukee.
Fred was born Feb. 20, 1933, in Richland Center, Wis. He was the son of Fred and Matilda (Prosser) Antisdel. He graduated from Richland Center High School in 1951. He worked at Esken Theater and Krouskop's. In January 1954, he went into the Army and served overseas until January 1956. He married Donna Marie Friar in July 1959 and moved to South Milwaukee. He worked at Bucyrus Erie, South Milwaukee until retiring in 1986. He moved to Viroqua in 1991.
Fred is survived by his children, James Antisdel of Oak Creek, and Joanne (Ronald) Reinke of Oak Creek; grandchildren, Samuel J Antisdel Fort Bragg, N.C., and Sarah M Antisdel (Brett Pokrzewinski) and Jennifer M Jorgensen of Oak Creek; his sister, Sarah N Antisdel of Oxford, Wis. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Barbara Antisdel of Madison, Wis., and Catherine Friar of Woodman, Wis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; his parents; his brothers, Robert and William; and brother-in-law, Clement Friar.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Friday, March 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., in Viroqua. Father Kowalski will celebrate the Mass. Full Military Honors will follow the Mass at the Church. Friends may call during a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at the church. A luncheon will follow the Mass. A private burial will be held Saturday.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorial may be given to the Veterans organization of your choice.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home of Viroqua is serving the family.