SPARTA - Frederick "Bud" G. Garecht Jr., 90, of Sparta, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta. He was born on March 8, 1932 in Chicago, IL to Frederick Sr. and Laura (Leach) Garecht. He grew up in Elmwood Park, IL. After he graduated high school, he served in the National Guard before being drafted into the Korean War.

Fred married Donna Emrich on September 14, 1957 in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Elmwood Park, IL. After marriage, they lived in Northlake, IL, before moving to rural Tomah in 1968. After retiring in 1994, they moved to north central Arkansas. They moved back to Sparta in May of 2011 to live near their daughters.

Bud enjoyed family time, building puzzles, and gardening. He had a special place in his heart for animals, especially dogs.

Bud is survived by his daughters: Joanne (Jeff) Bohnert, and Carrie Dunston both of Sparta; three grandchildren: Fred (Sarah) Bolen of Sun Prairie, WI, Jilanne Bohnert, and Ben (Kallie) Bohnert of Black River Falls, WI; three great-grandchildren: Lily Weber, Emily Bolen, and Acen Bohnert; sister, Mary Garecht of Salem, WI; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and special canine friends: Buddy and Lucie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna on April 16, 2012; and sister, Ann.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Reverend Randy Williamson officiating. Burial, with full military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 and American Legion Post 100 of Sparta, will be in Mt Hope Cemetery, Sparta.

Family and friends are invited for visitation from 12:00 noon until time of services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at schanhoferfh.com

