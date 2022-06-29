Frederick E. Jacobson

Fred entered the United States Army in 1946 and served as a medical technician until he was honorably discharged in 1947. After leaving the Army, he worked with his dad drilling wells for many years and had other small hobbies like bronzing and mounting baby shoes and building various size trailers. He also built several houses in the Viroqua area, including the one he lived in for 65 years. Fred opened his own small motor repair shop in Viroqua, which drew customers from all over the state and some surrounding states; and he enjoyed chatting with them as much as working on their projects. After his retirement, Fred worked at the Laundromat, maintaining machines and visiting with customers; although it was a part-time job, he would spend almost eight hours a day there. He was a man of many talents and was well-known around Viroqua. A running joke among his family was when people would say hello to him or ask how he was doing, and he would later say he didn’t know who they were, but they sure knew him. One of his favorite hobbies was walking, and he would get up every morning at 3:00 a.m. to walk five miles through the streets of Viroqua. Fred was also an avid bowler and enjoyed weekly outings with his buddies to bowl in La Crosse.