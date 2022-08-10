CHIPPEWA FALLS — Frederick “Fred” D. Spickler Jr., 85, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully in the care of Mayo Comfort Care on Dec. 27, 2021. He was born on Aug. 23, 1936, to Frederick Sr. and Glady (Thurm) Spickler, at home, in Chippewa Falls.

Fred enjoyed traveling for many years and drove charter busses to many states. His favorite trips were to Nashville, Tennessee. He loved country music. He also owned and operated Spickler Salvage Yard and Towing until he retired. He loved to collect toy cars and trucks. His favorite places to find his treasures were second-hand stores, online auctions and antique store.

Fred is survived by his wife of 29 years, Robin; children: Penni Salzwedel, Mark (Liz) Spickler, Connie (Tim Seyforth) Spickler, Vanessa (Kyle) Martell, Nicole (Josh) Schwingle, Kelli (Dan) Kistner, Jason (Sasha) Spickler, Sara (Dalton) Schmitt; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters. He is further survived by his mother and father-in-law, Don and Rita Schnabel; his sisters: Glady Pickerign and Loretta Olson; brothers: Victor (Rita) Spickler and Clifford (Jennifer Maschinot) Spickler; brother-in-law, Kevin (Juanita Everson) Schnabel; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law: Jack Pickerign and John Olson; and sister-in-law, Karen Spickler.

He will be missed by many, especially his special granddaughter, Riley; and his beloved dog, Daisy Duke.

The celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Lake Hallie Town Hall, with a visitation one hour prior. Following the service, there will be a time of reflection and fellowship.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.