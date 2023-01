HOLMEN — Frederick W. Cafe II, 100, of Holmen passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at La Crosse Masonic Lodge, 116 Eighth St. S. A visitation will be held from noon until time of service. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.