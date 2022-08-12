Frederick W. Dalleska

Fred grew up in Winona, Minnesota, graduating from St. Mary’s University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. At the University of Arizona, he completed a master’s degree in mathematics. He began his career in computing as a programmer at Honeywell, rapidly moving into broader roles including systems engineer, sales and applications support, and customer liaison. He left Honeywell to join International Timesharing Services, an early provider of shared computing services. 3M recruited him to their statistical consulting group to write software, design and teach training programs, and provide field and remote support to product groups engaged in process optimization. A colleague from his 20 years at 3M considered him “a cornerstone for the development of statistical software for use within 3M.” The last chapter of his career was at United States Renal Data System as a data and statistical analyst. He relished the challenges of handling the large, national data set of dialysis outcomes and was gratified by the opportunity to improve public health by finding statistically significant trends within those data.