Frederick Wayne Scarborough, 84, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Antioch, Calif. He was born Oct. 17, 1935, in West York Township, Canada, to Frederick and Catherine Scarborough. At the age of 10, he and his family immigrated to the U.S. and settled in Boron, Calif. He graduated from Colton High School in Colton, in 1955.

In 1958, Wayne met Carol Peterschmidt in La Crosse, when his brother, Garry, married one of Carol’s best friends. At that time Wayne was in the Army. They corresponded by letter for two years and when he got out of the Army he went to La Crosse and proposed. They married July 29, 1961, at St. James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse and drove across the county in Wayne’s MG, to begin their new life together in California. They have four children, John, Sabrina, Mary and Peter.

The day after he graduated from high school, Wayne started working in the mines for U.S. Borax. He eventually became an electrician, moved the family to Northern California and worked for the San Joaquin Fiberboard plant (later it became Louisiana Pacific and then Gaylord) until his retirement in January 2000.

Wayne enjoyed playing golf and did so most of his adult life. He was proud of his many golf trophies and particularly enjoyed playing with his Senior Golf League buddies at the Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch.