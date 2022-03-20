BARRE MILLS, Wis. — Frederick Willis Wilbur Schomberg of Barre Mills passed away peacefully on March 16, 2022, surrounded by his family while at home overlooking his farm.

Fred was born on July 10, 1936, to Melvin and Violet Schomburg and was raised on the family farm along with his siblings, who preceded him in death, William (Donna) Schomberg, Mary (Gene) Drectrah, and Carol (David) Indahl. Fred always had a love of animals, which was sparked by his childhood pony, Dolly, with which he would stand on her back to pick apples. Fred attended West Salem High School and was highly influenced by his FFA teacher, Norm Rowe, who stoked the flames of Fred’s lifelong passion of farming. Fred began farming full time immediately after graduating from West Salem, and Fred later bought his first tractor, a Farmall M, which has been restored, and he eventually became a John Deere Loyalist.

Fred married his partner in life, Elizabeth (Betty) Anderson of Melrose, Wisconsin, and this October they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage. Together they raised their four children, Sue (Tim) Griffin, Paul (Paulette) Schomberg, Mary (Sean) Gavaghan, and John (Diana) Schomberg. Fred was extremely proud of his nine grandchildren, Samuel and Frederick Griffin, Dwight (Kelcey), Drew, and Delaney Schomberg, Alana and Kara Gavaghan, and Kyle and Ava Schomberg. Fred, along with the rest of the family, were anxiously awaiting the birth of his first great-granddaughter this June (Dwight and Kelcey).

Fred’s passion for farming included a love for raising purebred Yorkshire and Duroc pigs. Fred’s pigs won numerous awards at Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa state fairs. He even had a grand champion that won the National Hog College Duroc Boar championship and was sold to a breeder in Switzerland.

Fred was full of energy, love, compassion, and curiosity for travel. He could be hard as steel but had a heart of gold. He was extremely adventurist in the fact that he and Betty frequently took trips to Norske Nook for pie and they took a hot air balloon ride over Barre Mills. Fred attended Packers games at Camp Randall as well as Lambeau Field. He went sky diving in Salt Lake City, and he stroked the mane of a wild Lion while on an African Safari. Fred and Betty enjoyed numerous trips to Mexico, especially Acapulco. They survived Super Typhoon Paka in Guam and in 1973, participated in a people-to-people tour touring the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, and China.

While Fred’s adventurous spirit took him all over the world, he was extremely proud of where he came from and was locally active in numerous organizations. Fred was a member of the Barre Co-ed Lions, National Pork Producers, Wisconsin Pork Producers, Rotary, West Investment Club, and was a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. Fred’s faith has always been at the center of his being and in the early 2000s, prior to heart surgery, responded, “If God wants me, I’m ready. I’ve had a good life.”

Fred loved his family and was always wanting to spend time with his grandchildren. He and Betty had New Year’s sleepovers, took them to Equity to sell livestock, and treated to the La Crosse rodeo every year. He introduced all the grandsons to hunting and cherished the deer hunting experiences with his granddaughters. Deer hunting consisted of chocolate bars, long naps, and lifelong memories for his grandchildren. They recall chasing deer, coyotes, a black bear, and a few big bucks or two. Mostly, they knew they ALWAYS had a place next to grandpa on his adventures.

The family would like to offer a specific thank you to Kelcey Schomberg and to CNAs Emily Steele and Emily Wiemer, who provided unbelievable care and made it possible for Fred to remain at home during his last few weeks and honor his wishes. Also, the family would like to thank Mayo Hospice Care of La Crosse, which provided phenomenal support.

A private family service was held this past Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Barre Mills.

If so desired, Memorials can be sent to Mayo Hospice Care or St. John’s Lutheran Church, in memory of Fred.

The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.