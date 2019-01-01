LA CROSSE/CHASEBURG — Frederick “Fritz” Morton Wrobel, 82, of La Crosse and formerly of rural Chaseburg passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
He was born Jan. 10, 1936, to Harry and Ruth (Hofslien) Wrobel. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. He graduated from Viroqua High School in 1954. On July 1, 1961, he married Karen Huntington. He farmed with his dad for several years, moving to Wing Hollow Road and then moved to La Crosse. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling up North, which was a yearly event. He participated in the Chaseburg Snowmobiling group.
Fritz is survived by his loving wife, Karen; two daughters, Leah Wrobel of La Crosse, Teresa Callaway of Viroqua; one son, Jonathan Wrobel of Viroqua; five grandsons, Travis, Randy, Christopher, Joshua and Damian. He is also survived by two sister, Swanhild (Harold) Lubeck of La Crosse, Ruth Ann (Don) Curti of Genoa; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Sarah Kidd; and one sister, Nancy Pulver.
A time of sharing was held Friday, Dec. 28, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. The family suggests memorials. Online condolences may be sent to www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.