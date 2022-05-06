Frederick Zitzner

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Additional visitation will be held Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will follow at Liberty Pole Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.