 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frederick Zitzner

VIROQUA — Frederick Zitzner, 84, of Viroqua died on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Additional visitation will be held Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will follow at Liberty Pole Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Move it! Here's what to throw out if you're moving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News