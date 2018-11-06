SPARTA — Fredrick “Fred” A. Beckler, 72, of Sparta died Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at United Methodist Church in Sparta. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.
