SPARTA — Fredrick Edward Pierson, 80, of Sparta passed away Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at Gundersen Health Systems, of cancer.
Fred was involved in the trucking industry for over 50 years, starting in 1960. He worked for Chuck Denbrook, in 1962, for E.L. Bartell and leased to G. Heileman, and then Frank Weiland, hauling beer from Sheboygan to La Crosse. He also drove for Earl Bonsack and Joe Rud Trucking. He sold Kenworth trucks in the late 70s and then joined Freightliner in 1983, for 20 years. He was recently driving for John Schaitel Trucking in Sparta.
He was born in Elizabethtown, N.Y., and spent his early years in Bemis Point, N.Y. His mother died when Fred was 13. His father, Paul and stepmother, Margaret, brother and sister, moved to Green Lake, Wis., in 1955, where Paul was hired by Homelite chainsaw to start a dealership. Fred finished his high school in Green Lake, was in the Naval Reserves for two years and worked in Atlanta, Ga., starting up another Homelite store.
He was the son of Paul and Mary (Frodelius) Pierson; brother to John (Shirley) Pierson; and stepbrother to Donna (Herb) Sample and Bruce(Gail) Smith. He was preceded in death by his father; his mother; stepmother; and a sister, Judy Clark.
Fred married Delores Stibb and moved to Onalaska, in 1963. They had three daughters, Pam (Rick) Mellem, Mary (Steve) Koenen, and Michelle (Dan) Grein. He is survived by his girls and three handsome grandsons, Pierson Koenen, Justin Mellem and Carson Koenen. He loved boating, camping, traveling and being with family in Eagle River, Wis.
He is further survived by the love of his life, wife, Karla (Young); her son, Scott Johnson; granddaughter, Dani Johnson; two amazing sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Tom) Garbers and Beverly (Duane) Olson; brothers-in-law, Bob (Carol) Hemker, Jim (Mary Ann) Hemker, Terry (DeeDee) Hemker; and super great friends, Doyle Fitzmaurice and Joe Pradovic, Art Jacobson, Joe Rud, John Schaitel; and so many more it is impossible to list.
Fred was also a CB’er and his handle was Grey Eagle and the morning he passed away, an eagle circled the hospital and then flew away!
A memorial service will be held in his honor at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Ted Dewald will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of donor’s choice. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.