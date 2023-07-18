A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at First Congregational Church of Leon. Burial will be in Leon Cemetery, Leon.

Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the church and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com