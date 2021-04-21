G. Wayne Wirts
LA FARGE—G. Wayne Wirts, age 87, of rural La Farge, entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his residence. Wayne was born February 18, 1934, in his family home in Webster Township to the late Gervase and Freda (Trappe) Wirts.
On June 24, 1953, he married Colene Ann Cather and together they celebrated 50 years of marriage. His family and grandchildren were very important to him. He had a strong faith in the Lord. Wayne has been a longtime member of Believers Fellowship Church in Viroqua. Wayne enjoyed cruising around in his classic cars, deer hunting, watching birds and squirrels, and loved spending time with his family. He always had a smile and wonderful patience. We have beautiful memories of Wayne. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a friend to all that knew him. We will miss him.
Survivors include his children: Cathleen Wirts, Loreta Wirts, Joseph (Ardene) Wirts, Carrie Marron, Angela (Jeremy) Grefe; one adopted son, Mark Wirts; his foster son, Ronald Kading; his grandchildren: Jeanette (Tyle) Rosenbaum, Tracy Dempsey, Bryan (Kimmy) Dempsey, Kimberly (Chris) Hanson, Chad (Tamara) Wirts, Rebekah (Josh) Hansen, Brianna (Kolby) Walker, Joshua Jacobs, Benjamin (Emily) Jacobs, Grace (Dominic) Vesbach, Emily Jacobs, Abbey Jacobs, Elizabeth (Josh) Pachniak, Anthony Marron, Nadean (Keng) Marron, Michael (Hayley) Marron, Olivia Marron, Natalie Marron, Colene Grefe and Riley Grefe; many great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Colene Wirts; his daughter, Ginger Jacobs and his sister, June.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Marquardt Hospice appreciated.
Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in La Farge. Pastor Craig Skrede officiated. Visitation was held from 11:00 a.m until the time of the service. Wayne was laid to rest at Salem Ridge Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Wayne’s family would like to extend a thank you to Dr. DeLine and the staff at the LaFarge Medical Clinic and Marquardt Home Health and Hospice for the care they provided.