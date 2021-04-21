G. Wayne Wirts

On June 24, 1953, he married Colene Ann Cather and together they celebrated 50 years of marriage. His family and grandchildren were very important to him. He had a strong faith in the Lord. Wayne has been a longtime member of Believers Fellowship Church in Viroqua. Wayne enjoyed cruising around in his classic cars, deer hunting, watching birds and squirrels, and loved spending time with his family. He always had a smile and wonderful patience. We have beautiful memories of Wayne. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a friend to all that knew him. We will miss him.