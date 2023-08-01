Gabriel Manrique died peacefully in his home on July 26, 2023 after enduring a nine year battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy. He was born in the Philippines in 1954 to Gabriel, Sr. and Remedios Manrique.

On February 17, 1968 he met the love of his life and endlessly devoted wife, Cecilia. They were married on April 20, 1978 in Athens, OH, celebrating their sapphire anniversary earlier this year.

He is survived by his wife, Cecilia; children: Patrick Manrique (Tiana) and Michelle Manrique-Fleming (Bradley); and grandchildren: Gabriella, Benjamin, Morgan, Michael, and Brayden. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant child, Katrina Marie.

Gabriel was educated at the prestigious Ateneo de Manila in the Philippines graduating with a degree in Psychology, Cum Laude.

He began his studies in Economics at the Center for Research and Communication. He fulfilled his parents’ life-long dream when he was able to come to the United States in 1977 on Scholarships and completed a Master’s degree in International Affairs at Ohio University and his Doctorate in Economics at the University of Notre Dame.

Gabriel taught at Quincy University in Illinois where he also directed the MBA program and at Westminster College in Pennsylvania before coming to Winona State University in 1989 where he primarily taught Economics. While at WSU he took on various roles including interim Dean of the College of Business, Chairman of the Economics Department, Acting Chairman of the Theatre and Dance Department, Director of Outreach and Continuing Education including the Travel Study Program, and MBA Director.

As a College Professor, Gabriel focused on teaching macroeconomics, international economics, and economic development. He also taught in the Global Studies Program. He held students to high standards and he thoroughly enjoyed working with students both in and out of the classroom, helping many gain internships and employment.

Gabriel also worked as the Globalization Specialist for Fastenal Company, as a Teaching Fellow in the US Congress Office of Rep. Tim Penny, and as a Research Fellow at the Overseas Development Council in Washington, DC.

Gabriel was active in the Winona community serving on the boards of the Winona Community Foundation, the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, St. Anne of Winona, and Live Well Winona. A long time Rotarian, he served as the Winona Rotary Club’s President in 2003. He was also a contributor to the Winona Daily News as a community columnist. Gabriel served on the Finance Council of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Parish and on the Winona Area Catholic Schools board. He also served on the Asia-Pacific Alumni Board of the University of Notre Dame.

Gabriel enjoyed traveling, which he did extensively with Cecilia, and occasionally with their children and grandchildren. They visited all 50 US states and more than 50 countries. He and Cecilia took Winona State University and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students on travel study trips to Egypt, Brazil, and England and led Cotter High School students on a campus ministry trip to the Philippines.

One of Gabriel’s passions was soccer and he played a major role in introducing youth soccer to the Winona area. During his many years of involvement with the YMCA and the Winona Youth Soccer Association, he was part of state championship teams and helped organize the yearly multi-state soccer tournament in Winona. With Jim Devine, the former President of Cotter High School, he started a junior varsity soccer program at the Winona Senior High School before launching the varsity and junior varsity programs at Cotter High School. In 1992, he was named section coach of the year. Gabriel was also an active referee and referee assessor of youth, high school, and college soccer.

Being an immigrant himself, he was involved in the betterment of lives of refugees and immigrants in the area through Project FINE, conducted academic research on immigrants in the USA and sought to bring the world to Winona through his work at WSU and as a Rotarian.

The family would like to thank Winona Health Hospice who assisted Cecilia in upholding Gabriel’s wishes to be cared for at home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home. Visitation, 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral liturgy, 7:00 p.m.

Cecilia, Patrick, and Michelle encourage attendees to wear something that exemplifies who Gabriel/Gabe/Gabby/”Bong”/Mr. Man/Dr. Manrique was to you such as a Winona State University shirt, Notre Dame Fighting Irish gear, or a soccer jersey.

Gabriel will be eternally interred at Cedar Grove Cemetery at the University of Notre Dame. A Celebration of Life at Notre Dame will take place in the near future.

We understand that it may not be possible for everyone to be with us next week in Winona, so we want everyone to know that we feel their love and support even from afar and that there will be another opportunity to gather and celebrate our dad, “Gabby”, and support our family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gabriel and Cecilia Manrique Family Philanthropic Fund via Winona Community Foundation which can be found at Winona Community Foundation (www.winonacf.org/give/donate/).

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN.