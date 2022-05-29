LA CROSSE, Wis. — Gail L. Thomas, 72, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022, at her home.

She was born August 24, 1949, in La Crosse to Joe and Marjorie (Lee) Berzinski. On April 6, 1968, Gail married Richard Thomas in La Crosse. She loved the river and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Richard; daughter, Tracy Thomas; two sisters: Carol (Harry) Johnson and Diane (Tim) Oliver; two brothers: John (Becky) Berzinski and Bryan (Joan) Berzinski; brother-in-law, Stan Thomas; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Pat Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

